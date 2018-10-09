Local comics roar crowd in comedy showcase

Students and members of SF State’s comedy community gathered at The Depot on Oct. 3 to listen and laugh at comics who stepped on stage and shared their wit during Comedy Night.

The Depot is a hot spot where students can interact with each other, perform and watch performances throughout the year. As performers, students have many opportunities to showcase their talents in front of the multi-colored lights of The Depot’s stage.

“It’s good to have a little laugh here and there, just to lighten things up,” said student Samuel Gomez, who worked the lights and sound for Comedy Night.

During Comedy Night, each of the 21 comedians ran up to the stage and gave their all to hear at least a giggle. Andrea David, a comic and English major, talked about her time with dating apps and shared a story about going on a date with someone that ended with an unexpected experience.



Other comedians made current events and personal experience jokes, including jests at the Trump Administration and the struggles that college students face.

Alexis Rutledge, one of the hosts of Comedy Night and an alumna of the American studies department, helped keep the energy of the room consistent and even tried out some material to perform.



“I like to come out and just try a couple new jokes because I go out and do some mics every so often,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge was a sophomore at SF State when she started hosting Comedy Night and eventually started to host it with Tyler Daguerre, a recent alumnus of SF State.



Daguerre originally performed at Comedy Night, but contacted Rutledge to host, and has been hosting Comedy Night for almost two years. Daguerre has been doing stand-up for more than four years and loves the energy and sociability of Comedy Night.



“You don’t have to go into the city,” Daguerre said. “You don’t have to spend a bunch of money here and you can come here as an SF State student and not only share something but share it with your peers who are going through the same things in college and make a connection.”

The Depot’s events thrive in helping students find an accessible nightlife activity, especially when students have free time in the evenings to take a step away from academics.

It also hosts events like open mics, jazz nights and concerts that support nightlife for SF State students and the public. Most of these events are free to attend.



Comedy Night is every first Wednesday of the month from 6-9 p.m. in The Depot, where anyone can sign up to try out some new jokes or material. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.



