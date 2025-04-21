The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Photos: SF celebrates Easter with Hunky Jesus and cannabis

Thousands flocked to Dolores Park on April 20
Klyde Java and Johnny ConterezApr 21, 2025
A group of men pose in front of Cowboy Carter, who won the Hunky Jesus contest, in Dolores Park on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Johnny Conterez / Golden Gate Xpress)

This year, Easter fell on April 20, a day popular for its associations with cannabis. Along with celebrations of the so-called “devil’s lettuce,” San Franciscans at Dolores Park were treated to a Hunky Jesus contest hosted by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

This was the 46th year the Sisters hosted “Easter In the Park,” an event, with this year’s theme being “No Easter Without The T.” In addition to the Hunky Jesus contest, there was a family-friendly Easter egg hunt and live music performances from trans performers such as Breanna Elyse Sinclair.

An estimated 10,000 people sat in Dolores Park. People lay on park blankets, soaking up the sun in bathing suits. Many wore wide-brimmed sun hats, decorated with flora and eggs.

The types of Jesus characters roaming the park ranged from “BRAT Jesus,” “Jesus Crust” and the more politically charged, “Fuck Donald Trump Jesus,” which depicted President Trump being anally penetrated by a Jesus cosplayer.

“Cowboy Carter Jesus,” the winner of the contest, rode on a disco-themed buffalo sculpture onto the stage, holding a pride flag. The costume was a reference to the Beyoncé album, “Cowboy Carter.”

A recently married couple on stage in Dolores Park on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Johnny Conterez / Golden Gate Xpress)
A man calling himself “Jesus Crust” (center) during the Hunky Jesus contest in Dolores Park on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Johnny Conterez / Golden Gate Xpress)
People portraying Glinda and Elphaba from “Wicked” on stage in Dolores Park on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Johnny Conterez / Golden Gate Xpress)
People on stage in Dolores Park on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Johnny Conterez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Thousands packed Dolores Park for the Easter In the Park event on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Klyde Java special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Sister Ginger Neutral collects donations for the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in Dolores Park on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Klyde Java special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Bubbles floated over Dolores Park as people celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Klyde Java special to Golden Gate Xpress)
A crowd of children wait for their balloon animals in Dolores Park on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Klyde Java special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Klyde Java
Klyde Java, Contributor
Klyde Java (he/him) is a contributor to Golden Gate Xpress. Java is a filmmaker, photographer and writer based in San Francisco. Born and raised in Southern California, he currently attends San Francisco State University, double majoring in psychology and Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts, while minoring in journalism. Klyde Java (él) es freelancer de Golden Gate Xpress. Java es cineasta, fotógrafo y escritor con sede en San Francisco. Nacido y criado en el sur de California, actualmente asiste a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, donde cursa una doble titulación en psicología y Artes de Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión, mientras estudia una secundaria en periodismo.
Johnny Conterez
Johnny Conterez, Staff Reporter
Johnny Conterez (all pronouns) is majoring in journalism and minoring in labor studies student and is an environmental reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He was born and raised in Chicago, but since 2017, calls San Francisco home, where he currently lives in the Castro. He previously attended City College of San Francisco, where he earned an associate of arts degree in journalism and wrote for CCSF’s newspaper, The Guardsman, covering the board of trustees’ budget crisis. So far, Johnny’s work has been featured on KQED and El Tecolote. He also created a podcast with his best friend covering LGBTG+ pop culture called the Hot Tops. Johnny is the first person in his family to attend college. Rarely does he have free time, but when he does, Johnny enjoys techno music, the great outdoors and mac & cheese. After graduating from SFSU, he hopes to work in producing nature documentaries. You can reach Johnny on social media @soy_plastic. Johnny Conterez (todos los pronombres) está estudiando periodismo con una especialización en estudios laborales y es reportero ambiental para Golden Gate Xpress. Nació y creció en Chicago, pero desde 2017 considera a San Francisco su hogar, donde actualmente vive en el Castro. Anteriormente asistió al City College de San Francisco, donde obtuvo un título de asociado en artes en periodismo y escribió para el periódico de CCSF, The Guardsman, cubriendo la crisis presupuestaria de la junta de fideicomisarios. Hasta ahora, el trabajo de Johnny ha sido destacado en KQED y El Tecolote. También creó un podcast con su mejor amigo sobre cultura pop LGBT+ llamado Hot Tops. Johnny es la primera persona de su familia en asistir a la universidad. Rara vez tiene tiempo libre, pero cuando lo tiene, disfruta de la música techno, el aire libre y los macarrones con queso. Después de graduarse de SFSU, espera trabajar en la producción de documentales sobre la naturaleza. Puedes contactar a Johnny en las redes sociales @soy_plastic.