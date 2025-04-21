Photos: SF celebrates Easter with Hunky Jesus and cannabis

This year, Easter fell on April 20, a day popular for its associations with cannabis. Along with celebrations of the so-called “devil’s lettuce,” San Franciscans at Dolores Park were treated to a Hunky Jesus contest hosted by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

This was the 46th year the Sisters hosted “Easter In the Park,” an event, with this year’s theme being “No Easter Without The T.” In addition to the Hunky Jesus contest, there was a family-friendly Easter egg hunt and live music performances from trans performers such as Breanna Elyse Sinclair.

An estimated 10,000 people sat in Dolores Park. People lay on park blankets, soaking up the sun in bathing suits. Many wore wide-brimmed sun hats, decorated with flora and eggs.

The types of Jesus characters roaming the park ranged from “BRAT Jesus,” “Jesus Crust” and the more politically charged, “Fuck Donald Trump Jesus,” which depicted President Trump being anally penetrated by a Jesus cosplayer.

“Cowboy Carter Jesus,” the winner of the contest, rode on a disco-themed buffalo sculpture onto the stage, holding a pride flag. The costume was a reference to the Beyoncé album, “Cowboy Carter.”