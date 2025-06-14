Missing SFSU alum Amy Huang found dead

San Francisco State University alum Qianya Huang, also known as Amy Huang, was identified on May 30, a month after her body was found.

According to the Instagram account @find_amy_huang, a primary source of updates throughout the search, a body was found on April 30. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said that a researcher conducting a plant survey found the body at the Eden Landing Ecological Reserve in Union City. Due to decomposition and poor fingerprint quality, the body was not confirmed to be Huang until May 30. The investigation is ongoing and the details of how her body ended up at the site are unknown.

A GoFundMe account was opened to cover the expenses for Huang’s funeral, her grandmother’s funeral, living expenses, counseling and mental health services for her family. Donations will also go to nonprofit organizations that contributed to the search.

Over the past two months, Huang’s father has been on unpaid leave — to search for her and now to make funeral arrangements. Her mother continued working through the grief. Huang, who immigrated with her parents at 8 years old, was supporting them financially as they prepared to retire.

Huang was a beloved daughter, friend and community member. She graduated from San Francisco State University in 2024 with a master’s degree in social work and was in the process of attaining her clinical social work license. Friends and family said that Huang was a compassionate, bilingual health professional.

Huang is survived by her family, friends, and all the neighbors, community members and nonprofit organizations who contributed to the search. She is remembered for her compassion and dedication to social work.

For more details about Huang’s disappearance, read our past coverage here.