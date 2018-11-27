SF State dining services promotes stop hunger initiative for Bay Area community

In honor of World Kindness Day celebrated earlier this month, the SF State Dining Services will be holding a PB&J Drive, Stop Hunger Initiative, on Wednesday, November 28 from noon to 7:00 p.m. at City Eats as an effort to combat food insecurity in San Francisco and Bay Area.

“Students will be invited to come make the sandwiches for donation alongside our team and at the end of event, our partners over at the Food Recovery Network will then take the sandwiches to the local Walden House shelter,” said Zion Thomson, the marketing coordinator for the SF State Dining Services.

The SF State Dining Services is the campus food service provider that runs the dining areas located on campus, such as City Eats, Bricks, Cafe in the Park and catering services on campus. Currently the dining services has collaborated with the Food Recovery Network to donate leftover food to local shelters on a weekly basis.

“The overall goal of the dirve is to come together as the SF State community to make a positive impact on a help those in need within our larger Bay Area community,” says Thomson.