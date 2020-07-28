Fire on Van Ness Ave. predicted to take multiple days to tame

A fire on 13th Street & South Van Ness Avenue damaged six buildings, including the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department, according to a 10:30 a.m. update by the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD).

The five-alarm fire has brought 160 firefighters to the scene, according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter, public relations officer of the SFFD.

SFFD Chief Jeanine Nicholson said, “We will be on scene for quite a while, several days most likely. We do not have a cause or origin at this time.” The fire was first reported around 6:30 a.m.

According to Red Truck Fire and Safety Co., “Fire departments usually have codes only up to a level five, because they hope the situation won’t escalate beyond that.”

Traffic on Mission Street and nearby highway onramps have been shut down as a result of the fire. Lt. Baxter said closures will extend through the evening, at least.

The BC called a working fire, pulled a full box (2 more engines, another truck, BC, Rescue Squad, AC, ambulance, Rescue Captain and RIC team) but it quickly went to a 5th alarm as the fire ripped through adjoining buildings. 🎥 courtesy of @CitizenAppSFO pic.twitter.com/QZP8nPzeu7 — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) July 28, 2020



According to the SFFD press updates, there have been no civilian injuries. One firefighter was injured. He is in stable condition and expected to be okay and is being treated at San Francisco General Hospital.

The fire is approximately 90% contained at the time of reporting. The next media conference will be held at 5 p.m. and is accessible to the public through Citizen.com.

Smoke from the fire has reached the East Bay, bringing Oakland’s AQI to 159, while San Francisco’s remains at a healthy level.

Follow San Francisco Fire Department’s Twitter, @SFFDPIO, for live updates. Via this account, SFFD has urged displaced people to locate the 1745 Folsom St. parking lot if in need of services as a result of the fire. 6 residents have been confirmed to be displaced. There are Red Cross representatives on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates