logo
mobile-logo
City, Culture, News

Cherry Blossom Festival April 14-22, Japantown, San Francisco

By
0 Comments
0
127 Views
Jeremy Ellis, left, attracts the attention of his dog Daisy while people pet her at the 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival in San Francisco on Saturday, Apr. 15, 2010. (David Rodriguez/Golden Gate Xpress)
Two children who’s parents chose not to disclose their names, gather around one of the many inventive games at that are available for children at the 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival in San Francisco on Saturday, Apr. 15, 2010. (David Rodriguez/Golden Gate Xpress)
Young members of the San Francisco Taiko dojo put a passionate performance for the people attending the 2018 Northern California Cherry Blossom in San Francisco on Saturday, Apr. 15, 2010. (David Rodriguez/Golden Gate Xpress)
Jennifer Fong, left, perform along side her sister Michelle Fong and other members of the San Francisco Taiko dojo at the 2018 Northern California Cherry Blossom in San Francisco on Saturday, Apr. 15, 2010. (David Rodriguez/Golden Gate Xpress)
Melanie Veale, left, and her other members of the San Francisco Taiko dojo perform for the people attending the 2018 Northern California Cherry Blossom in San Francisco on Saturday, Apr. 15, 2010. (David Rodriguez/Golden Gate Xpress)
Lauren, left, Rachel, Nicole and Maya who is wearing the black kimono are all part of the 2018 Northern California Cherry Blossom Queen Program in San Francisco on Saturday, Apr. 15, 2010. (David Rodriguez/Golden Gate Xpress)
A young girl, photographs herself next to a Samurai as the 2018 Northern California Cherry Blossom in San Francisco comes to an end on Saturday, Apr. 15, 2010. (David Rodriguez/Golden Gate Xpress)
Post Tags
Written by
No comments

LEAVE A COMMENT

Posts you may also like

Opinion
0 Comments

Food, Lifestyle, Lifestyle & Culture
0 Comments

Lifestyle & Culture, Music
0 Comments

City, News
0 Comments

City, Multimedia, News, Videos
0 Comments

City, News
0 Comments