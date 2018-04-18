Cherry Blossom Festival April 14-22, Japantown, San Francisco

Jennifer Fong, left, perform along side her sister Michelle Fong and other members of the San Francisco Taiko dojo at the 2018 Northern California Cherry Blossom in San Francisco on Saturday, Apr. 15, 2010. (David Rodriguez/Golden Gate Xpress)
Melanie Veale, left, and her other members of the San Francisco Taiko dojo perform for the people attending the 2018 Northern California Cherry Blossom in San Francisco on Saturday, Apr. 15, 2010. (David Rodriguez/Golden Gate Xpress)
Lauren, left, Rachel, Nicole and Maya who is wearing the black kimono are all part of the 2018 Northern California Cherry Blossom Queen Program in San Francisco on Saturday, Apr. 15, 2010. (David Rodriguez/Golden Gate Xpress)
No comments