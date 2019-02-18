Free screening of Oscar-nominated ‘Free Solo’

The School of Cinema is hosting a free screening of “Free Solo” on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Coppola Theater.

The film is an Academy Award nominee for best feature documentary and follows professional rock climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to climb Yosemite National Park’s 3200-foot El Capitan without a rope.

Following the film will be a Q&A with SF State alumnus Samuel Crossley, cinematographer on the film and director Jimmy Chin’s assistant.

Johnny Symons, cinema professor at SF State, was one of Crossley’s professors who encouraged him to be part of “Free Solo.” Symons is excited to see the film.

“It’s such a great opportunity for the School of Cinema to show this film before the Academy Awards… and to have someone who is a recent graduate student who has played an important role in production,” Symons said.

The National Geographic film is directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Chin.