Second open mic night of the season

At Broken Mic Night, students are invited to showcase all types of talents in one venue.

This event will take place this Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m-9 p.m, in The Depot. Open mic night happens on the last Wednesday of every month. Everyone is welcome to come and show off their talent.

“It is like an adult show and tell,” said Joaquin Dante Vasquez-Duran, the director of The Depot.

During the semester there are different open mic nights that are themed around specific talents, however, Wednesday’s open mic night is a great opportunity for students to showcase a wide variety of talents like comedy bits, songs, poetry and so much more.

“We want to give opportunity to students to perform,” Said Vasquez-Duran. He continued, “One of the services we provide is getting them experienced to deal with a venue and a venue manager.”

Students can sign up to be talent in The Depot on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. before the show.