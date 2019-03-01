Clarinetist and pilates instructor to give lecture

SF State School of Music will be hosting an event titled “Mara Plotkin: Movement for Musicians.” At the event, Mara Plotkin’s will lecture on her background in music as well as her experience learning the art of pilates, and how these two activities interconnect.

“Mara Plotkin: Movement for Musicians” will be held on Friday, March 1 from 1:10 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Knuth Hall in the Creative Arts Building and will teach musicians how physical activity can help their performance in music and in everyday life.

Mara Plotkin is a symphony orchestra clarinetist that lectures at different universities throughout North America. According to Plotkin, her music career is extensive, previously playing for the National Ballet of Canada Orchestra to currently playing with the Oakland Symphony, Opera San Jose and Monterey Symphony.

She is also a pilates practitioner and is passionate about the effects of pilates on her well-being. Plotkin believes pilates helps her be the best musician she can be.

“In addition to making music my career, I have a background in pilates, yoga and ballet and a great interest in helping people find what feels good in their bodies to maintain longevity in their careers whether they play an instrument or work at a desk,” said Plotkin.

The event will be an interactive workshop so guests will be able to learn stretches and movements associated with pilates and will be able to become more knowledgeable of maintaining a healthier lifestyle.