Noise Pop Festival gathers worldwide talent

The 27th annual Noise Pop Festival brought talents from around the world to Bay Area stages.

Noise Pop is a week-long annual festival that features artists from all genres, ages and even languages. The festival ran from Feb. 25 through Sunday and featured headliners like Beirut and Princess Nokia, as well as local artists like San Francisco rocker Travis Hayes and lo-fi artist Field Medic. Performers took stages all over the Bay Area, from Oakland to San Francisco.

According to a statement by Noise Pop Industries Founder Kevin Arnold, “The intent [of Noise Pop Festival] has always been to just provide a good time for both bands and audiences, to build strong shows with bands that people want to see and to bill them with bands that deserve more exposure.”

Noise Pop has a history of setting forth up-and-coming artists, with artists like Vince Staples and Cuco performing in past years.

SF State student Cesar Sarabia attended three performances at Noise Pop Festival this year and believes that the diversity in artist popularity is an asset to the festival.

“[Noise Pop] brings underrated artists to perform in the Bay Area,” Sarabia said.

One way Noise Pop brings forth these underrated artists is through a contest in which outside artists may submit their talent for a chance to win a spot in the festival.

Regardless of artist popularity, Sarabia believes that the festival brings listeners with good taste together.

“The Noise Pop experience has been great,” he said. “I feel like it just brings people that know really good music together.”

Noise Pop Festival brought artists from all over the world, including Grammy-winning artist Tourist, hailing from the UK. Tourist’s set on Friday at the Gray Area Grand Theater featured electronic music composed of homemade beats full of emotion.

French DJ Petit Biscuit headlined the festival and showcased hits like “Sunset Lover” as well as songs from his newly released album “Presence” at his sold out show on Saturday. His sound combines head-nodding techno and house beats, along with both classical and modern styles of music.

On the final day of Noise Pop Festival, concert-goers gathered for their last hurrah.

At The Marías’ show at The Chapel in San Francisco, guests gathered to take in the Latin-infused, psychedelic vibes the band provided. Ambient lights flashed to the beat of the melancholy electric guitar chords.

SF State senior and studio art major Karyna Martin appreciated the diversity of artists at Noise Pop Festival because she found artists like The Marías who represent her artistic, Latina persona.

“The Marías are definitely my aesthetic, they have a chill vibe that not a lot of artists bring so it’s very unique,” Martin said. “I also like that they mix in Spanish, as a Latina myself.”

SF State freshman Zeid Zarama has been a longtime fan of the band:

“I first got into them when I listened to their one song, ‘Cariño,’” Zarama said.

With incorporation of different languages, genres and levels of popularity, Noise Pop Festival featured an artist for everyone.