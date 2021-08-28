Gators return to campus (Photo Gallery)

The first day of the Fall 2021 semester marks a widespread return of students to live instruction since the start of the pandemic, in the Spring 2021 semester

Gallery | 10 Photos Elizabeth Chavez (left), majoring in child development, and Ashley Vega, a criminal justice major, wait for their bus in front of the SF State campus on Aug. 24, 2021. Chavez and Vega are in their first year and expressed feelings of awkwardness and enjoyment during their first week back. (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress)

About half of the student body at SF State returned to campus for the first week of instruction of the Fall 2021 semester — a return that university officials have spent months preparing for.

The California State University system announced last fall that in-person instruction would resume in the Fall 2021 semester. Since then, CSU campuses such as SF State had to navigate a plethora of tasks and challenges, including implementing guidelines from the San Francisco Department of Public Health; requesting students to upload proof of their vaccination status to be on campus; and measuring classrooms to determine the proper social distancing, among other tasks.

According to SF State President Lynn Mahoney, over 98% of students submitted their proof of vaccination, with less than 2% requesting a religious or medical exemption.

“If all Americans vaccinated at the rate that San Francisco State students got themselves vaccinated, we’d have one heck of a healthy country,” Mahoney said. “So I am just grateful — I want you here in person, and vaccination is the route to do that. So thank you.”