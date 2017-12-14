The Journey of Composing



Star Wars inspired him. After he watched Star Wars Episode IV, he started making short films by himself. Then began composing the music for those films.

Now, he enjoys composing orchestra songs, making films, flying a drone, photographing amd drawing pictures.

A SF State graduating cinema student, Tasuku Odaka, held his last concert at De Anza College on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

He has been a member of De Anza Orchestra since he was a student there and composed six songs.

Loren Tayerle, director of the orchestra, hoped he would work with Odaka again in the future. “I hope he keeps doing projects. We continue to do that even though it might be long distance,” Tayerle said.